A Naruto World Story that will Help You Select an Advanced Integration Tool

Choosing the Right Information Solution

Famous Naruto episode, “The Worthy Successor” narrates the problem-solving qualities that a capable leader must possess.

The story has some relevance for information solutions as well and organizations must read this story before making an investment on any integration software.

Strap yourselves in, as we briefly go through the famous episode to explore seven core elements common to a leader and stellar integration tool.

The Story

A Viable EDI Tool

In ancient Japan, there lived a ‘Sage of Six Path,’ Hagoromo Otsutsuki. The sagacious old man was struck in a dilemma to select a worthy successor between his two sons: Indra and Asura. Indra was prodigious and skillful but disbelieved in harmony. On the contrary, Asura was kind hearted who struggled hard to learn new skills and overcome limitations.

Hagoromo decides to judge both his sons on the basis of their problem-solving ability. He sends them to two different villages where the real problem in both the cases was a divine tree (a kind of solitary legacy system). Ironical to its name, the tree fed upon human chakra (human energy) in lieu of saving the village from terrible drought. The village decides to keep the system alive and the tree grew powerfully consuming innumerable human lives.

The Divine Tree

Indra recklessly goes forward to destroy the tree and returned to Hagoromo for claiming himself as his father’s successor. However, Asura took some time to resolve the problem and returned a year later than Indra. Finally, Hagoromo evaluated both their cases and decided Asura (younger son) as his successor.

Astonished by his father’s decision, Indra asked Hagoromo “Father, I completed the task much faster than Asura? How can you name him as your successor.”

Hagoromo replied, “I was looking for a viable solution instead of recklessness. You failed to identify the real problem. Factions emerged once you left the village and its administrative system collapsed. Whereas, Asura comprehended the real problem and offered a viable solution."

Let's go through Asura's solution to know about elements that distinguish him as a successor.

Asura’s Solution

Asura comprehended and resolved the real problem. He integrated and convinced the village people for digging a well on the rock solid terrain to eliminate the need for the narcotic tree. Moreover, he distributed his powers equally among the village people and empowered them with knowledge and skills to speed up the project. After months of drilling, one fine day, the water came gushing out of the rocky terrain and the village people happily set the evil tree on fire.

Hence, in Asura’s solution, the sage found the elements that he was looking for. To a remarkable extent, these elements can be applied for selecting an integration tool as well.

Elements that a Stellar Data Integration Tool Must Possess:

Long Range Real Time Approach: Asura used a long-range approach and integrated village people in real time to resolve conflicting problems associated with the divine tree. Similarly, the data integration tool should eliminate thorny issues with harmony and standardized framework. It should ensure synergy between applications, business processes, disparate data sources and fix critical data fragmentation issues. Creative Flexibility: To destroy the divine tree, Asura preferred harmonious consensus besides brute and authoritarian force. To obliterate data fragmentation issues, a tool must pack similar data democratization features to ensure cross-department sharing of information from different sources.The real concern for business leaders, stakeholders, and business partners during any data operation is their critical business information. Data democratization features enable stakeholders in sharing the data seamlessly with greater precision. More importantly, Experts believe, that a viable information solution should execute synthesis between both on-premise and cloud based environments. Compatibility: Asura was compassionate about the village’s problem and he displayed compatibility to understand and resolve their pain. Before selecting a data integration tool, ensure that it has features to comprehend and rectify real-time connectivity problems. The software must be compatible with open-source Big Data frameworks besides supporting traditional Extract Transform and Load (ETL) operations.The enterprise applications of an organization grow as per the business needs and retrospectively change the integration needs. On one specific day, there can be innumerable scenarios and the next day there can be a few. Regardless of the volume, an information solution must be able to adjust itself to diverse needs of the enterprise IT architecture. Governance Support: Technical learning & development support is an important aspect of data governance projects. It is important that the software vendor provides robust technical support to all process management initiatives. Experts recommend organizations, to check competencies of customer support engineers or support forum of the vendor to know about his support capabilities. Citizen Integration: It is not feasible to synchronize complex IT infrastructure with a technology offering costly upgrades, long release cycles, and difficult controls. Therefore, a data interchange platform must promise ease of use and enable partners in creating workflows with simple steps. Moreover, the platform must have a self-service interface to connect applications with minimal coding. A solution built on top of Service Oriented Architecture (SOA) approach can empower new users in dealing with a broad spectrum of IT needs. Connectivity: Asura brought different classes of people on the same platform to work together and created strong bonds. A good information system must possess the similar ability to connect disparate systems with different API systems. In its tool set, a modern platform must also have connectors to accommodate different APIs and process data. Skill Set: Skill set and dexterity are important for strategy execution. Asura displayed such skills by channelizing his energy across the village and creating an ecosystem for positive development. On similar lines, a data solution needs to be bundled with dexterous features set. To support the ETL operations and processing arsenal of data velocities, a modern application integration interface needs to have the following features:

Conclusion

Considering the range of benefits, a greater number of companies have embarked on the quest to select a viable integration solution for their business case. However, in an extremely dense market, selecting a viable tool which simplifies electronic data interchange, data quality, data governance operations is quite difficult. In Naruto Shippuden, a sage was once struck in a similar conundrum to select his successor between two sons. The sage uses his wisdom and adjudges both sons upon their problem-solving ability. On the decision day, he analyses both the solution cases and reaches a strategically wise decision to name his younger son as his successor. At the audacity of the elder son, the sage continues to narrate elements that he found in his successor. The elements are remarkably relevant for a successful data integration tool as well.

Organizations must embrace this forward-thinking approach before selecting a data connectivity tool which ensures improved customer relations, increased departmental collaboration, accelerated deployments, and maximized growth.